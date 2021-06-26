Letter to the Editor, June 27, 2021: Free market economy, not politics sets wages

Free market economy,

not politics, sets wages

There is a difference of opinion about whether today’s high inflation is “transitory” or the prelude of more to come. Clearly, some of the outsized gains in some important areas will moderate or even reverse — think used cars, lumber, home prices, etc. However, there is one critical area that is not going to reverse and that is wages. People who have been recruited and retained with incentives and higher pay are not going to accept less going forward. It is ironic that the politicians couldn’t pass a $15 an hour minimum wage but the free market economy got there (and often more) all on its own.