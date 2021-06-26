Letter to the Editor, June 27, 2021: Senate urged to pass DREAM Act for minors

Senate urged to pass

DREAM Act for minors

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The U.S. Senate should pass the DREAM Act (Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act). This bill would allow young adults brought to the United States as children, the so-called "Dreamers," to stay here and become citizens if they play by the rules.

"Dreamers" are as American as you or I. Some have no idea they lack legal documentation until they try to obtain a driver’s license or apply for college. Under the DREAM Act, they would be able to pursue the American dream and attend school and work as well as serve in the military without fear of deportation.

Voters on both sides of the aisle strongly agree that "Dreamers" should be allowed to stay in the U.S. Three-quarters of Republicans support allowing "Dreamers" to work and go to school in the U.S., including two-thirds of former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

The DREAM Act will offer a helping hand to a small group of young people who came to this country under extenuating circumstances, have spent years contributing to their communities and know no other home but the U.S. The Senate should pass this common-sense bill as soon as possible.