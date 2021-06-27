Letter to the Editor, June 28, 2021: Dorr's vivid articles took reader to event

Dorr's vivid articles

took reader to event

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What a pleasure it was to follow the 2021 Richmond Women’s Golf Association (RWGA) tournament earlier this month.

The articles contributed by Special Correspondent Vic Dorr Jr. made this nongolfer feel as though I was attending the event, which took place at The Dominion Club’s Tuckahoe Creek course.

I learned RWGA has an 84-year history of tournament play. This year, Kristine Rohrbaugh, Peggy Freeman and Joanne Kitusky, three former winners, competed with other top players included in the four flights making up the field.

An experienced sports reporter, Dorr’s player interviews gave readers various insights into the personal challenges of those individuals — at that particular moment.

Dorr’s daily articles made it seem as if I was there; his vivid description of the course was exquisite. Writing on June 6 about the conditions of the holes at Tuckahoe Creek course, Dorr wrote “greens as hard and swift as sheets of polished marble” greeted contenders "with claws and fangs bared.”