 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, June 28, 2021: 'Good Lord Bird' series draws praise
0 Comments

Letter to the Editor, June 28, 2021: 'Good Lord Bird' series draws praise

  • 0

'Good Lord Bird'

series draws praise

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Congratulations to the creators of "The Good Lord Bird" for winning the Peabody Award. I watched the limited historical series with my family and thoroughly enjoyed it. However, I was dismayed that the word "madman" was used twice in the Richmond Times-Dispatch article to describe John  Brown, leader of the insurrection. He was a man of integrity who, according to biographer Stephen B. Oates, "believed to his bones that slavery was 'a sin against God.'" After Brown was convicted and sentenced to death for the raid at Harper's Ferry, Oates recounts that Brown's attorney, George Hoyt, tried to save his client's life by attempting to persuade the governor  and the state of Virginia that Brown was "'insane,' that he was not responsible for his actions, and that he should be placed in an asylum." The attorney failed to convince the governor to intervene and Brown was hung on Dec. 2, 1859.

Dan Lewis.

Richmond.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News