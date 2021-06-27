Letter to the Editor, June 28, 2021: Various medals of honor lead to confusion

Various medals of honor

lead to confusion

Durward Reavis Pace Jr.'s June 25 reply to Mary Lou Bolger's June 21 Letter to the Editor about awarding medals compounded the error. Bolger made a common mistake in the naming of a medal that is not widely known and is one of the nation's two highest civilian honors. As Pace said, the Medal of Honor is a military award proposed and approved through military channels in a rigorous review process for award by the U.S. president in the name of Congress. No one has proposed that it should be "given ... away" to civilians (there have been six awards to civilians). However, the U.S. Congress itself awards the Congressional Gold Medal by vote to honor distinguished contributions to the nation, and that is the award under discussion.

You can argue about the value of the contribution, but it is difficult to conceive of a more vital service than that the police officers who fought against great odds performed for the United States and for the members of Congress. Video footage shows an armed assault on the Congress as it met to perform the final duty of certifying the presidential election. Participants actively called for the murder of the vice president of the United States and other of our elected leaders. Participants called for the establishment of a new form of government within the chamber that they seized. These two facts alone establish that, at least for many, it was an insurrection against the government of our country. That we still have a shaky democracy is because on that day, the officers of the Capitol Police and other agencies put their lives on the line for the members of Congress, the Constitution and us.