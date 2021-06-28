Letter to the Editor, June 29, 2021: Consider alternatives to single use plastics

Consider alternatives
to single use plastics
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Katie Register’s recent excellent op ed about Virginia's plastic pollution challenge warns us about the huge amount of plastic litter that ends up in our oceans. This past Earth Day, I ran into the plastic problem firsthand. While picking up litter along the riverfront trail at Dutch Gap, I came upon a sea of plastic trash in a wooded area. My friend and I filled two huge trash bags in seconds and left without making a dent in the piles of hundreds of plastic bottles. It was not a picnic spot, so the trash must have washed ashore from the James River. When water levels rise, it likely will be picked up again to continue its journey to the Chesapeake Bay.
Register appeals to readers to choose reusable bags and drink containers earlier — I urge individuals to go even further. Refuse plastic straws, utensils, bags and food containers with restaurant meals and take-out orders. Carry a small reusable container to restaurants so you can bring home the leftovers without requesting a box. Use large drink dispensers and paper cups instead of water bottles at events. Reusable bags can be used for produce as well as final packaging. Avoid synthetic fibers when choosing clothing. Microfiber pollution from every load of wash we do is as big a problem in our oceans as plastic pollution.
Beyond the pollution from disposal, plastic manufacturing is a huge part of climate change because it’s made from fossil fuels. Look for wooden and metal toys. Websites and second-hand shops are great sources for toys that don’t require new manufacturing and loads of plastic packaging. Share your ideas for reducing plastic pollution so your efforts go beyond just you.
Amanda Moody.
Chester.