Letter to the Editor, June 29, 2021: Consider alternatives to single use plastics

Consider alternatives

to single use plastics

Katie Register’s recent excellent op ed about Virginia's plastic pollution challenge warns us about the huge amount of plastic litter that ends up in our oceans. This past Earth Day, I ran into the plastic problem firsthand. While picking up litter along the riverfront trail at Dutch Gap, I came upon a sea of plastic trash in a wooded area. My friend and I filled two huge trash bags in seconds and left without making a dent in the piles of hundreds of plastic bottles. It was not a picnic spot, so the trash must have washed ashore from the James River. When water levels rise, it likely will be picked up again to continue its journey to the Chesapeake Bay.