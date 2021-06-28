Letter to the Editor, June 29, 2021: CRT should include every American race

CRT should include

every American race

I belong to the Hispanic community in Virginia. I’m concerned with the possibility of teaching critical race theory (CRT) in the schools. It is necessary to include chapters about the legacy of Afro-Americans, Native Americans, Hispanics and Asians in the educational program. These groups have helped to build this country. Limiting their valuable legacies to a topic about oppressors and oppressed, according the skin color, is not healing. It would be very sad if children develop rivalries against different races. Inside the Latino community, people are colorful: white, brown and Black. We would like to stand united, not divided. The same goes for Asians. What about whites? Should they be divided into blue eyes and brown eyes? If a child is a descendent of a slave owner, what will happen?