Letter to the Editor, June 29, 2021: DEQ head's record shows many failures

DEQ head's record

shows many failures

As director of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), David Paylor's track record of not protecting the quality of Virginia’s environment keeps growing. Paylor has failed to enforce the Clean Water Act to protect Virginia’s waters from the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines and to protect an environmental justice community in Buckingham County from a dirty and dangerous compressor station. Now comes the report of the failure of a natural gas plant (C4GT) planned for Charles City County. According to the DEQ, the plant broke the rules, so now it is revoking a permit for the C4GT fracked gas merchant plant. Paylor works for the polluters and not for Virginia communities. Apparently we can’t count on Paylor to abide by the law or to enforce the regulations that are supposed to protect our air, water and Earth. It is way past time for a change in leadership at this agency.