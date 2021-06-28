Letter to the Editor, June 29, 2021:Five Virginia heroes listed as Monument Ave. statues

Five Virginia heroes listed

as Monument Ave. statues

Recently I drove down Monument Avenue for the first time since the statues were removed — the pedestals look forlorn. Yet I'd hate to see them destroyed or have the violence return. I got to thinking, Virginia and Richmond both have a long and glorious history worth celebrating. Five of the most celebrated heroes and geniuses in the history of America's becoming the greatest home of freedom and liberty were native sons. Former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and James Monroe and Gen. George C. Marshall all are Virginians. I would be proud to see statues of these American heroes on our proud pedestals.