Letter to the Editor, June 29, 2021: Interchange fee caps should be rejected

Interchange fee caps

should be rejected

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

There are a slate of progressive proposals circulating in the U.S. Congress that would alleviate the worst impacts of the pandemic-induced recession, such as the American Rescue Plan and the American Jobs Plan. Unfortunately, amid all these great progressive plans, big-box stores such as Target and Walmart are lobbying Congress to add price controls to our electronic payment system. As we have seen in the past, these policies will harm Virginia consumers — while we’re recovering from the worst economic year in our recent history.

Ten years ago, Congress passed a law to cap interchange fees, or “swipe fees,” on debit card transactions. The law was intended to help consumers but in reality it helped huge retailers secure a $90 billion payout that they did not use to lower their prices. The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond found that 98% of companies either raised prices or kept them the same after the cap.

When banks lost billions in interchange fee revenue, they passed these losses onto consumers by raising account minimums, adding new fees and cutting free checking. Research from the University of Pennsylvania found that consumers lost $3 billion each year from debit controls.