Letter to the Editor, June 3, 2021: Easy idea to help control damage of plastic waste

Easy idea to help control

damage of plastic waste

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Come on folks — join me. We can do one small thing to help save this beautiful blue-round-ball on which we live. We can help save every living animal, insect, fish, fowl and human living here.

We all can agree that its not political. In your car, please take many cloth bags so that whenever you enter a store where you might buy something, you easily can take it with you.

Plastic bags are of no use to anyone and they do so much harm. We can get rid of that plastic. We can control this situation, and it's nice to control something.

Keese Williams.