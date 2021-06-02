Letter to the Editor, June 3, 2021: His parents' GOP no longer exists

His parents' GOP

no longer exists

Regarding the dereliction of the oath of office just inflicted upon the United States by the Republicans in the U.S. Senate: The Republican Party of my parents is dead. That party governed out of a sense of patriotism in which conservatism was the principle consideration. They reached across the aisle, working with Democrats when they felt it was appropriate.

Today's Republicans have no such concerns. Their only objective is power, trying not to offend a former president, protecting their position and sabotaging any Democratic proposals. They do not govern — they only obstruct. A Republican never should be elected to any office, anywhere, ever again — until the GOP starts to consider the welfare of the U.S. above their own self-interest.