Letter to the Editor, June 3, 2021: Mental health of many impacted by COVID-19

Mental health of many

impacted by COVID-19

COVID-19 has had a major effect on the mental health of many people around the globe. Since late 2019, the pandemic's emergence caught the world in a storm for which it was not prepared. The lack of information on the virus and how fast it spread added to the stress of many people. In early 2020, when the pandemic spread around the world, I read an article in which Andrew Lakoff, a disaster response expert at the University of Southern California, was quoted as saying: "It’s been a challenge ever since then to get political authorities, and even some public health authorities, to take pandemic preparedness seriously." This explained some reasons we were not prepared and did not respond correctly. First, we were told that the virus couldn't reach us and that it was under control. That false statement was believed not only by Americans but also by others in many countries. Because of this, when the pandemic did reach North America, people were terrified. Scant knowledge about the virus and the alarming death toll upped the stress level in many people. Both the suicide rate and diagnosed depression percentages increased, which almost caused a chain reaction: Anytime people heard of a death caused by COVID-19, they would start to stress or become depressed, causing a similar effect on others.