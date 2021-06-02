Letter to the Editor, June 3, 2021: Mental health resources readily available locally

Mental health resources

readily available locally

I appreciated the message about the pandemic's effects on mental health and the awareness of the subject addressed in a recent RTD editorial. With heightened rates of depression across the U.S. this year due to COVID-19, policies to combat this illness are needed more than ever. Isolation due to the pandemic has heavily increased the amount of people in mental health crises. According to the editorial, there was a 31% increase of emergency room visits this year for mental health reasons. Although the editorial highlights the main issues regarding depression and anxiety, it gives unclear policies and treatment plans available in Virginia. A helpful resource for some has been online therapy, which has proven to decrease anxiety about exposure to the virus. Also this allows patients to remain comfortable in their home. These services are covered by most insurance plans including Medicare and Medicaid, but they can cost under $100 without coverage. Luckily, the Richmond area offers some of the most resources for assistance in Virginia. The Richmond Behavioral Health Authority is the most notable support system available. Peer support is available seven days a week during business hours at no cost. Also available is a 24-hour phone number, which has extensive capabilities covering a range of treatments for illnesses — including but not limited to — depression, posttraumatic stress disorder, anxiety and addiction.