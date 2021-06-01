Letter to the Editor, June 3, 2021:

2-line

Come on folks! - join me. We can do one small thing that can help save this beautiful blue round ball we live on. We can help save every living animal, insect, fish, fowl and human that lives here.

It is not political. We can all agree on this. Please place in your car lots of cloth bags and whenever you go into any store where you might bring something out, take the bags with you. Plastic bags are of no use to anyone and they do so much harm!! We can get rid of that plastic. We have control of that - nice to control something.