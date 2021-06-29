Letter to the Editor, June 30, 2021: Buzzwords in op-ed cover up scant facts

Buzzwords in op-ed

cover up scant facts

Jessani Collier's June 26 op-ed on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) makes far too many unsupported presumptions of what the reality is in our institutions. Her statement, “When there’s equity and equal access to resources and opportunities, diversity will follow," just is reciting popular dogma over and over again until it is believed. Upon researching, there is no empirical and historical evidence of the benefits to diversity in the first place. There are many conflicting studies on the benefits of DEI, but really no conclusive evidence of the benefits. One always can cherry-pick which social studies to believe, but the fact remains that social scientists are just as likely to be advocates for policy as opposed to doing hard scientific analysis. Needless to say, it’s alarming how the echo of this type of rhetoric leads people to accept it as fact.