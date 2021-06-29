Letter to the Editor, June 30, 2021: Father's pride shines from pages of article

Father's pride shines

from pages of article

The Father's Day profile of Dr. David Randolph and his son, Dr. David Randolph II, made me smile. In 2014, Dr. Randolph guided me through my radiation experience, and during our sessions he spoke often and fondly of his family. All of his children are quite accomplished and he nearly burst with pride when he spoke of them. He especially WAS excited when he told me that his son would be joining him at Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Johnston-Willis Hospital. He couldn't wait for that day to come — his pride shines through in this article and clearly is reciprocated. You could not have chosen a more fitting relationship to spotlight on Father's Day.