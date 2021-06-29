Letter to the Editor, June 30, 2021: Gymnast Simone Biles: Greatest of all time

Gymnast Simone Biles:

Greatest of all time

On June 26 and June 27, I watched in awe and wonder at Simone Biles’ phenomenal performance at the United States Olympic Gymnastics Trials in St. Louis, Mo. Never before have we witnessed such athletic feats by anyone, male or female.

Notwithstanding many obstacles, barriers and challenges, Biles has persevered and become the successful woman and iconic athlete that she is today. Biles has a total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals. She is the most decorated American gymnast ever. And, Biles widely is considered to be one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. Biles is the gymnast with the most World medals (25) and most World gold medals (19). Additionally, she is the female gymnast with the most World all-around titles (five).