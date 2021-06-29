Letter to the Editor, June 30, 2021: Parents are concerned about public education

Parents are concerned

about public education

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I almost choked on my Cheerios one morning on reading Leonard Pitts' inflammatory and condescending headline — "No mystery why conservatives find education dangerous" — published in the RTD on June 28. Really, Mr. Pitts? Then why are conservative parents of all races rising up in fury over their children's educations being hijacked and sacrificed on the altar of toxic and divisive drivel and propaganda such as critical race theory? Education, we love. Brainwashing, not so much.

Black and Hispanic conservative parents don't want their children taught that they're helpless victims of a rigged system that never will allow them the opportunity to really flourish and succeed. White conservative parents don't want their children told that they're constitutionally "oppressors" who are unjustly "privileged" because of atrocities committed by previous generations.