Letter to the Editor, June 4, 2021: Companies that pay no tax not hurt by rate increase

Companies that pay no tax

not hurt by rate increase

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

To finance the pork in their infrastructure bill, the Democrats in Washington (including U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats of Virginia, and U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th) want to increase the corporate tax rates because corporations such as Amazon have paid no income taxes.

Apparently these elected officials never learned their multiplication tables.

If Amazon is not paying any income taxes, it must be because its taxable income is zero. Because zero times the current corporate tax rate, 21%, equals zero.

If the corporate tax rate is raised to 28%, as the Democrats propose, Amazon still will not pay any income taxes because zero times a 28% rate is still zero. In fact, Kaine, Warner and Spanberger need to learn that zero times a tax rate of 50% or 75% or 100% is still zero.

The problem must be somewhere other than the corporate tax rate. You would think Kaine and Warner would have dealt with the problem during their years in office instead of giving these megacorporations the tax breaks they have given to them that leave the giants paying no taxes.