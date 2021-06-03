Letter to the Editor, June 4, 2021: Need country for both Israelis, Palestinians

Need country for both

Israelis, Palestinians

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read the recent Richmond Times-Dispatch op-ed by Ellen Renee Adams and Daniel Staffenberg as I was preparing to travel to Washington, D.C., to support my Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Once again, we witness the same old tired arguments that ignore the central question: What is the essence of Judaism? If the essence is “Love thy neighbor as thyself,” then we must value every human life equally and we must not elevate Jewish aspirations over the hopes and dreams of others.

If the authors understand the “longing of an Indigenous people who were exiled” (albeit several thousand years ago), then what do they say about an indigenous people who were exiled 73 years ago? Some of these people are alive today and still hold the keys to their homes in hopes of returning. In 1948, Palestinians lost everything. Until then, they had been thriving on that land, with majestic cities, lush farmlands, and a rich and deep cultural heritage.