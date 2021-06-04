Letter to the Editor, June 5, 2021: Justice system inequities need to be addressed

Justice system inequities

need to be addressed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Our justice system: The substantial pillar in maintaining order and balance within society. What are the restrictions of the justice system? Is it truly ethical? Now more than ever, these questions need to be addressed.

As a minority citizen, I find the justice system flawed and distant. The judicial branch is an offshoot of the justice system with the least citizen interaction because of how focused it is on the law and not on morals. However, there have been many instances where it has failed us. One aspect of the system that illustrates corruption is within its foundation. Regularly, racism is a common issue the system fails to address and to prevent. Racial issues highlighted in books such as “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson and global events such as the Black Lives Matter movement show immediate need, but the statistics long have shown the effects. African Americans make up minimally 60% of the U.S. prison population.