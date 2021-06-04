Letter to the Editor, June 5, 2021: Justice system inequities need to be addressed

Justice system inequities
need to be addressed
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Our justice system: The substantial pillar in maintaining order and balance within society. What are the restrictions of the justice system? Is it truly ethical? Now more than ever, these questions need to be addressed.
As a minority citizen, I find the justice system flawed and distant. The judicial branch is an offshoot of the justice system with the least citizen interaction because of how focused it is on the law and not on morals. However, there have been many instances where it has failed us. One aspect of the system that illustrates corruption is within its foundation. Regularly, racism is a common issue the system fails to address and to prevent. Racial issues highlighted in books such as “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson and global events such as the Black Lives Matter movement show immediate need, but the statistics long have shown the effects. African Americans make up minimally 60% of the U.S. prison population.
People of color are more likely to be sentenced to longer terms than other people for the same crime, and people of color are overrepresented in the juvenile justice system. How many cases and individuals have been the victims of money over justice? The poor are unable to pay the fines for bail, and cannot afford to hire a top-tier lawyer, although the law calls for a fair and just trial for all. There is a distinct gap between the benefits of class and race, when justice should be served solely based on the law. The consequences of our inefficient justice system are even more shocking. One in 9 people on death row have been exonerated and 1,535 people have been executed in the U.S. since 1973. Contextually, that’s 170 people who were wrongly accused and put on death row.