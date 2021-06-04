Letter to the Editor, June 5, 2021: Only $20 billion needed to end U.S. homelessness

Only $20 billion needed to end U.S. homelessness
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In modern-day America, homelessness has been the unmentionable epidemic for decades. The number of confirmed homeless persons has reached more than a half-million in the United States in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Recently, anti-homeless architecture has been appearing more and more often in public media — such as spikes under bridges, unnecessary armrests on public benches and even windowsill spikes. Most arguments against increasing support for homelessness include a mention of how expensive it is, or how hard it would be to implement affordable housing.
However in 2020, HUD determined that it would take just short of $20 billion to end homelessness within the U.S. While this can be a staggering amount of money without perspective, it comes out to only 2.7% of the projected 2021 military budget, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Even further, the U.S. Department of Defense made $11.4 billion in payment errors alone. That’s more than half the estimated relief needed to end homelessness, and it was spent as a mistake. With advances in newer, faster and especially cheaper technology, eradicating homelessness could be easier than ever before.
Additionally, the rise of 3D printed housing makes mini homes cheap, accessible and unbelievably easy to implement in large cities where homelessness is most prevalent. Even just as a high school student, I have had friends lose their homes, been evicted or even kicked out.