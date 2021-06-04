Letter to the Editor, June 5, 2021: Only $20 billion needed to end U.S. homelessness

Only $20 billion needed to end U.S. homelessness

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In modern-day America, homelessness has been the unmentionable epidemic for decades. The number of confirmed homeless persons has reached more than a half-million in the United States in 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Recently, anti-homeless architecture has been appearing more and more often in public media — such as spikes under bridges, unnecessary armrests on public benches and even windowsill spikes. Most arguments against increasing support for homelessness include a mention of how expensive it is, or how hard it would be to implement affordable housing.

However in 2020, HUD determined that it would take just short of $20 billion to end homelessness within the U.S. While this can be a staggering amount of money without perspective, it comes out to only 2.7% of the projected 2021 military budget, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Even further, the U.S. Department of Defense made $11.4 billion in payment errors alone. That’s more than half the estimated relief needed to end homelessness, and it was spent as a mistake. With advances in newer, faster and especially cheaper technology, eradicating homelessness could be easier than ever before.