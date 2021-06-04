Letter to the Editor, June 5, 2021: Schapiro's 'VMI' column hit all marks, grad says

Schapiro's 'VMI' column

hit all marks, grad says

As a longtime reader of the Times-Dispatch, I often am as critical of Jeff Schapiro’s columns as I am complimentary of his wife Clare’s recipes. His column this past Thursday was an exception. Schapiro’s research and writing skills are exemplary but his political views usually lean a bit too far left for me. However, his piece — “Bloodied, VMI lives to march another day” — was a notable exception. He began with descriptions of the widely held perceptions of UVa and Virginia Tech alongside that of VMI that were both humorous and accurate. He detailed the monthslong investigation by the Barnes and Thornburg law firm and corrected misconceptions in the process.