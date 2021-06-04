Letter to the Editor, June 5, 2021: Schapiro's 'VMI' column hit all marks, grad says

Schapiro's 'VMI' column
hit all marks, grad says
Editor, Times-Dispatch
As a longtime reader of the Times-Dispatch, I often am as critical of Jeff Schapiro’s columns as I am complimentary of his wife Clare’s recipes. His column this past Thursday was an exception. Schapiro’s research and writing skills are exemplary but his political views usually lean a bit too far left for me. However, his piece — “Bloodied, VMI lives to march another day” — was a notable exception. He began with descriptions of the widely held perceptions of UVa and Virginia Tech alongside that of VMI that were both humorous and accurate. He detailed the monthslong investigation by the Barnes and Thornburg law firm and corrected misconceptions in the process.
He could have acknowledged to a greater extent the historical context of VMI’s almost 200-year history of producing citizen-soldiers that have defended and supported this nation. However, he ended with a statement that rings true for VMI alumni, supporters and future cadets — “those who spent nearly a half-year uncovering what the school does wrong also discovered what it does right.”
John Shelhorse.
VMI Class of 1962
Manakin-Sabot.