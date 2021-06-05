Letter to the Editor, June 6, 2021: Disposal of solar panels is not a green solution

Disposal of solar panels

is not a green solution

Has anyone ever noticed that the cheerleaders for solar power, such as David Murray in his June 3 op-ed in The Times-Dispatch, never mention how the panels will be disposed of at the end of their life cycle, which is approximately 30 years? Solar panels have toxic byproducts such as cadmium and other impurities. Will the panels simply be dumped into landfills, or will future generations have to deal with the not-so-green byproduct of solar panels? Perhaps these questions need to be answered before we eliminate productive farm land for land that will be nonproductive in the future.