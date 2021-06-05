Letter to the Editor, June 6, 2021: Out-of-control drug prices must be curbed

Out-of-control drug

prices must be curbed

Ordinary Virginians would reap substantial benefits from the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, House Resolution 3, introduced by the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. Rising costs for life-saving medications far have outpaced inflation, and people routinely have to choose between things such as paying the rent or medication. My teenage son must carry an epinephrine injector with him at all times to protect him from anaphylaxis. The cost for the injector has increased more than tenfold during his short lifetime. I urge my fellow citizens to let your representatives in Congress know how protecting us from out-of-control drug prices would help you.