Letter to the Editor, June 6, 2021: ?? President, Vice President always together: Why?

President, Vice President

always together: Why?

It’s been my understanding that our president and vice-president are rarely seen together due to national security concerns, i.e. the continuity of government. However, rarely do we see President Joe Biden without Vice President Kamala D. Harris nearby. Is she that ready to step in, or is there nothing else for her to do? I make light of it, but it is a genuine concern because the continuity of government would be compromised if tragedy were to strike both at the same time. Maybe the question as to why could be raised in a press briefing.