Letter to the Editor, June 6, 2021: Tulsa massacre reflects recasting of D.C. riot

Tulsa massacre reflects

recasting of D.C. riot

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After reading the June 2 Roanoke Times editorial — "Why weren’t we taught about Tulsa?” — reprinted in The Times-Dispatch, I couldn’t help but reflect on the current attempt by Republicans to block a federal commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot/insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.

I am by no means comparing the death and destruction in Tulsa with the riot in Washington, D.C. Atrocity, cold-blooded murder, wanton hatred, massacre, cruelty and cowardice only would begin to describe the racist actions that occurred in Tulsa 100 years ago. Although there were tragic deaths and property destruction, the recent Capitol riot was more of an existential affront to our democracy and a stain on our republic.

Both events point out the danger and irresponsibility of not shining the light of truth on incidents that although might be shameful with criminal and civil consequences, they must be investigated. Such cases must be thoroughly examined with full disclosure of the discoverable details not only so those at fault are held responsible, but also so that public policy can be devised to ensure this type of incident does not reoccur.