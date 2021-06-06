Letter to the Editor, June 7, 2021: Changes have reshaped the Democratic Party

Changes have reshaped

While Edward Knight's June 3 Letter to the Editor, "His parents' GOP no longer exists," might be applauded by many Virginians, there is another side to that commentary. I don't know Knight's age, but I'm 87 and was raised in a house of avid Democratic voters. Theirs was a Democratic Party of former presidents (now deceased) Theodore Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman and John F. Kennedy, as well as the late U.S. House Speaker Tip O'Neill of Massachusetts. It was a party of civility and compromise for the good of the country. That all changed with the rise of U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., who brought partisanship to a new level. In the U.S. Congress, his work is being perfected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D.-Calif., Senater Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of "the squad" and former U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., an avowed socialist. They have brought a president, who wants to be a uniting influence, but is so far left that the border is in crisis and gas prices are rapidly rising. Inflation is rearing its ugly head, and the cry for more free stuff is getting louder. My parents' Democratic Party certainly no longer exists, and it's a shame.