Letter to the Editor, June 7, 2021: Does foreign aid need $6.8 billion increase?

Does foreign aid need

$6.8 billion increase?

Since taking office in late January, there has been talk of President Joe Biden increasing the international affairs budget. In April, Biden released a blueprint that contained a $6.8 billion increase for next year. This is a sharp turn from former President Donald Trump’s plan to cut the foreign aid budget by 30%. So the real question is whether or not the budget should be increased or decreased, and how much money is enough? When asked how much they think goes into the annual budget, most Americans say that roughly 25% of federal spending is used. However, that figure is just 1%.

So what if Biden does increase this budget? What would that do for the U.S.? Contrary to popular belief, if more money went to foreign affairs and aid went to multiple different countries, there would be massive improvements. One is the American economy. If the U.S. spends more money in a developing country, then we can count that as an investment and an insurance policy. This is because the more we help such countries, then perhaps there would be less violence and less need for the presence of American troops.