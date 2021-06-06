Letter to the Editor, June 7, 2021: School board meeting disappoints resident

School board meeting

disappoints resident

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I could not be more disappointed in the statements made by the Chesterfield County School Board at its June 1 meeting. At the start, Chairman Ryan M. Harter read a statement that Chesterfield County Public Schools system does not support critical race theory" (an academic movement of civil rights scholars and activists who seek to examine the law as it intersects with issues of race and to challenge mainstream approaches to racial justice.)

To my knowledge, there has been no discussion or analysis of this curriculum and its merits to our students. I do know that there are great swaths of American history that I did not learn in Virginia schools. I also know that attacks on critical race theory are popular among partisan media personalities. Harter’s statement seemed to have less to do with education and more to do with pandering.

Just as disappointing was member Debbie G. Bailey’s statement that the Virginia governor had “failed students” regarding the current mask mandate. She stated that masking and vaccination should be a “parent’s choice.”