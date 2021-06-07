Letter to the Editor, June 8, 2021: System benefits when ineffective teacher let go

System benefits when

ineffective teacher let go

What does it say about the state of public education that it is front-page news that Chesterfield County, with almost 4,000 teachers, this year did not renew the contracts of seven teachers evaluated as ineffective, and that this is the first nonrenewal of any teacher’s contract since 2015? Does it mean that all Chesterfield teachers from 2016 to 2020 were excellent? Or does it mean that unless a teacher is conspicuously ineffective, he or she will remain in the classroom? Shouldn’t we expect more from our teachers than that they are not bad at teaching?