Letter to the Editor, June 8, 2021: Today is election day, plan to be prepared

June 8 is Election Day:

Plan to be prepared

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Since the primary election is June 8, I wanted to share a few things before you go to the polls to ensure that we have a smooth and safe election.

1) Your polling place will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

2) Virginia is an open primary state. That means voters can vote no matter with which political party they identify.

3) If you aren’t familiar with the names of the candidates, please research your options before getting to your polling place.

4) You can vote curbside from your car if you don’t feel comfortable or are unable to vote inside for whatever reason.

5) Please have your ID ready when you prepare to vote.

6) This is a expected to be a low-turnout election. I wouldn’t anticipate a wait, but be prepared to wait a few minutes just in case.

It is very important to exercise your right to vote, especially in low-turnout elections where every vote matters. If you are interested in working a future election, please reach out to your local registrar’s office.