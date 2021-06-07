Letter to the Editor, June 8, 2021; W&L will stay W&L: Military base names?

(See bold sentence near end; I was not sure about leaving references to Jim Crow and the Lost Cause? Clissa)

W&L will stay W&L:

Military base names?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In my view, the Washington & Lee board did the right thing to retain "Lee" in its name. It also did right to remove Confederate symbols and promote diversity and inclusion.

Robert E. Lee probably saved Washington College from closing in the tumultous years after the Civil War. He also initiated educational reforms as he did when he was the Superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He was a postwar voice of national reconciliation.

What is far less defensible is the U.S. Department of Defense's continued use of Confederate generals' last names for military bases, e.g., Braxton Bragg, John Bell Hood, Thomas J. "Stonewall" Jackson, George Pickett and Robert E. Lee. Of course, these bases are in former confederate states. A concession, no doubt, to the "Lost Cause" and Jim Crow advocates. At least, we don't have a base named for Benedict Arnold.

Walt Pulliam Jr.