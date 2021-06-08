Letter to the Editor, June 9, 2021: Tax rates have no effect on corporate survivability

Tax rates have no effect

on corporate survivability

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Just amazing... George Gretes' June 4 Letter to the Editor (Companies that pay no tax not hurt by rate increase) states that two Virginia Senators and one Representative, all Democrats, said that changing corporate tax rates will effect corporations that pay no taxes. Is this an example that if you don't have a good argument then make up something that some else said, regardless of whether or not they actually said that, and then build an argument around the made-up statements?

None of these elected Democrats said that raising the corporate tax rate would increase the liability on corporations that currently pay nothing. The issue of corporations that pay nothing, which is more on Republican legislators over the years than Democrats, is a separate issue that needs our attention but lets be honest about the real pros and cons of increasing the corporate tax rates...