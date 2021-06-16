Letter to the Editor, June17, 2021: H.R. 3 will mandate affordable health care

H.R. 3 will mandate

affordable health care

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Everyone should have access to healthcare. Profit should not be used for debate against someone’s life. Prescription medication corporations are charging Americans two to three times, or even 10 times what they charge in other nations for the same medication. One of the most famous cases of faulty medicine pricing is the skyrocketing price of insulin. Between 2012 and 2016, the cost of insulin increased significantly in the United States.

I have personal experiences. I’m a Type 1 diabetic and Medicaid is telling me I can’t get employed or it will stop providing me services. It held me back from nearly everything I need to do to get my life started. I want to open up a bank account, take classes to prepare for my career and buy a car, but paying for all of that on top of health insurance is not possible.