Letter to the Editor, June17, 2021: H.R. 3 will mandate affordable health care

Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Everyone should have access to healthcare. Profit should not be used for debate against someone’s life. Prescription medication corporations are charging Americans two to three times, or even 10 times what they charge in other nations for the same medication. One of the most famous cases of faulty medicine pricing is the skyrocketing price of insulin. Between 2012 and 2016, the cost of insulin increased significantly in the United States.
I have personal experiences. I’m a Type 1 diabetic and Medicaid is telling me I can’t get employed or it will stop providing me services. It held me back from nearly everything I need to do to get my life started. I want to open up a bank account, take classes to prepare for my career and buy a car, but paying for all of that on top of health insurance is not possible.
Average people can survive without health insurance. But as someone who is dependent on insulin, paying out-of-pocket simply wouldn’t work. House Resolution 3 (H.R. 3), known as the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, will focus on lowering drug costs negotiated by Medicare and on Americans with private insurance. It will stop medicine corporations from ripping off Americans, establish a $2,000 out of pocket maximum for prescription medications, and reinvest in strengthening and improving Medicare for persons with disabilities for future generations. If the savings are significant enough, these enhancements might cover Medicare vision, hearing, and dental coverage, as well as improvements to low-income Medicare beneficiaries. U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, has spoken out on these claims but has yet to sign onto H.R. 3. If you agree that these issues should be fixed, please contact her to ask for her support.