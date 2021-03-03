Letter to the Editor, Marc h 4, 2021: Gambling in Virginia will be legal and safe

Gambling in Virginia
will be legal and safe
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I'm writing in response to Lee Winne's Letter to the Editor this past Monday in which he argued that the Richmond casino project simply will bring more problems to the city.
Recently, Virginia lawmakers have taken progressive steps forward with issues such as criminal justice reform, marijuana legalization, abolishing the death penalty and worker protections. Our representatives are taking these steps because voters overwhelmingly support them.
And make no mistake about it: Virginians also support casino gaming. In November, voters approved casino projects in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth by convincing 2-1 margins. Richmond voters will have the same opportunity to make their desires known later this year.
However, it's not simply about delivering constituents what they want. These casino projects also bring the commonwealth much-needed jobs, tax revenue and tourism dollars.
Additionally, folks are going to gamble. That's a fact of life. Virginians already have many legal avenues, including the Virginia Lottery, Rosie's, Colonial Downs and — as of this year — online sports betting. Regulated options are required to take responsible gaming and player safety seriously.
Legal gaming doesn't send a message that "anything goes" in Richmond. Instead, it sends a message that nothing goes unless it's done legally and safely.
Dann Stupp.
Lead writer, PlayVirginia.com
Lexington.