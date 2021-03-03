Letter to the Editor, Marc h 4, 2021: Gambling in Virginia will be legal and safe

Gambling in Virginia

will be legal and safe

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I'm writing in response to Lee Winne's Letter to the Editor this past Monday in which he argued that the Richmond casino project simply will bring more problems to the city.

Recently, Virginia lawmakers have taken progressive steps forward with issues such as criminal justice reform, marijuana legalization, abolishing the death penalty and worker protections. Our representatives are taking these steps because voters overwhelmingly support them.

And make no mistake about it: Virginians also support casino gaming. In November, voters approved casino projects in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth by convincing 2-1 margins. Richmond voters will have the same opportunity to make their desires known later this year.

However, it's not simply about delivering constituents what they want. These casino projects also bring the commonwealth much-needed jobs, tax revenue and tourism dollars.