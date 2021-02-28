Letter to the Editor, March 1, 2021: COVID-19 relief bill wallows in pork

COVID-19 relief bill

wallows in pork

Remember when U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said, “You have to pass the bill to understand what is in it?” Well, that is exactly what the U.S. Congress wants to accomplish with the COVID-19 relief bill. There is more pork in this bill than anything I have seen. How in heaven can these people who are supposed to represent us sleep at night? They truly have done it this time. Yes, they have added items to bills in the past to satisfy their desires to please their districts and states, but this time they have gone way too far.