Letter to the Editor, March 1, 2021: COVID-19 relief bill wallows in pork

COVID-19 relief bill
wallows in pork
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Remember when U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said, “You have to pass the bill to understand what is in it?” Well, that is exactly what the U.S. Congress wants to accomplish with the COVID-19 relief bill. There is more pork in this bill than anything I have seen. How in heaven can these people who are supposed to represent us sleep at night? They truly have done it this time. Yes, they have added items to bills in the past to satisfy their desires to please their districts and states, but this time they have gone way too far.
They are playing with people’s lives, and they know it. The worst part of the bill is a clause that includes financial remuneration for themselves. I guarantee that the majority of the representatives from the commonwealth will support this. Sadly, the majority of our residents will have no idea what is in the bill. Most will never read it. They will just assume that congress is doing a great job and helping all of us out. And, sadly, our representatives know this.
Frank Herrelko Jr.
North Chesterfield