Letter to the Editor, March 1, 2021: Gambling tax riches bring new problems

Gambling tax riches

bring new problems

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What are we thinking? That casino gambling will cure Richmond’s ills? It won’t. On the contrary, it only will add to the city’s woes. Crime almost will certainly increase, more poor people will get sucked into the vortex of gambling in the hope of getting out of debt and it will send a message that most anything goes so long as it makes money.

The fact that other cities have casino gambling is not a good reason for it to be adopted by Richmond. I am a former resident of Nevada and, while casino gambling long has been a major cash cow for that state’s tax coffers, it also has created many problems for the state that we don’t want or need in Richmond.

A few years ago when I was visiting Cherokee, N.C., I went to the Harrah’s casino for a meal in its restaurant. While walking through the casino, I saw many people who looked like they couldn’t afford their next meal; quite a few had prepaid electronic cards attached to lanyards around their neck so they could insert the card into a slot machine and gamble away what little they had. It was a sad sight. If casino gambling comes to Richmond, can we expect anything different?