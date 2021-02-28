Letter to the Editor, March 1, 2021: Motorsports Protection Act allows race cars

Motorsports Protection

Act allows race cars

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I respectfully request that Congress pass the Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports (RPM) Act. The bipartisan RPM Act protects the right to convert an automobile or motorcycle into a racecar exclusively used at the track.

Modifying a vehicle into a racecar is an integral part of America’s automotive heritage. Many types of racing, including NASCAR, were founded on the premise that street vehicles, including motorcycles, can be converted into dedicated race vehicles. Racing events are an economic driver for many communities and a source of affordable family-friendly entertainment for millions, with participants who range from professionals to novices using converted race vehicles.

Congress never intended for the Clean Air Act (CAA) to apply to motor vehicles modified for competition use only. However, the Environmental Protection Agency maintains that the CAA requires converted vehicles driven exclusively on the track to remain emissions-compliant.