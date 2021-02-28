Letter to the Editor, March 1, 2021: Trump might be caught in his own witch hunt?

Trump might be caught
in his own witch hunt?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It was not often that I agreed with the pronouncements of former President Donald Trump over the past four years. However, I now note that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has taken possession of his tax returns and a wealth of other financial data spanning many years and containing millions of pages of documents. Trump often has complained that this is a witch hunt. I believe the witch is about to be caught.
Robert Glasser.
Manakin Sabot.