Letter to the Editor, March 1, 2021: Universal child care plan offers help to families

Universal child care plan
offers help to families
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The cost of child care is out of hand. The average Virginia two-parent household is spending double the federal standard for affordable child care, and single parents are losing nearly half of their paychecks to child care. State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, has proposed a Universal Child Care and Early Learning Plan that guarantees every child will have access to affordable quality child care from birth through age 4. This initiative would help put over $8,000 back in each family’s pockets and fuel $4.5 billion in new economic activity.
McClellan’s plan increases child care worker compensation, invests in career training, and creates 80,000 new jobs that will support our children and ensure that Virginia’s child care educators are the best in the country. Caretaker parents forced to leave their jobs due to the lack of affordable child care options will be able to re-enter the workforce confident that their children are in good hands.
Children deserve the same opportunities to succeed regardless of their family income level but the inequities with early learning opportunities create educational disparities even by the age of 4. Universal pre-K programs have been shown to improve academic performance and overall social, emotional and behavioral development. McClellan’s plan will give our children their best chance for success, as early childhood education is the foundation for success in elementary school and beyond. For Virginia to lead the country in education, we need to lead in early childhood education.
McClellan’s plan to invest $4 billion into universal child care and education would more than pay for itself, generating $4.5 billion dollars in new economic activity and creating 80,000 new jobs. No other candidate for governor offers a plan with this large of a return on investment. McClellan offers a future for Virginia where all children have equal opportunity to succeed in the classroom while improving every family’s financial security. On June 8, I will be voting to make McClellan the next governor of Virginia, and I encourage you to join me.
Rodney Willett.
Member, House of Delgates.
D-Henrico.