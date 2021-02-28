Letter to the Editor, March 1, 2021: Universal child care plan offers help to families

Universal child care plan

offers help to families

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The cost of child care is out of hand. The average Virginia two-parent household is spending double the federal standard for affordable child care, and single parents are losing nearly half of their paychecks to child care. State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, has proposed a Universal Child Care and Early Learning Plan that guarantees every child will have access to affordable quality child care from birth through age 4. This initiative would help put over $8,000 back in each family’s pockets and fuel $4.5 billion in new economic activity.

McClellan’s plan increases child care worker compensation, invests in career training, and creates 80,000 new jobs that will support our children and ensure that Virginia’s child care educators are the best in the country. Caretaker parents forced to leave their jobs due to the lack of affordable child care options will be able to re-enter the workforce confident that their children are in good hands.