Letter to the Editor, March 10, 2021: Government has $0: Taxpayers foot all bills

Government has $0:

Taxpayers foot all bills

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I continue reading letters from readers who, in my opinion, apparently do not understand the economics of government, be it local, state or federal.

It is imperative to understand the government has $0 of its own — until it takes money from the people via taxes and fees for licenses or services.

What is needed is to change the taxing authority and responsibility. First off, and importantly, is to restrict all taxing to a flat rate, which would remove the ability of politicians to use the government taxing power for political purposes. If a state wants to provide welfare then the state should do it, not the federal government, which advantages state politicians from being held accountable for the expense. I am sure if a state had to provide and manage welfare, the response from the state taxpayers would be far different than it is now.