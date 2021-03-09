 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, March 10, 2021: Mask, vaccine optional: Surviving cancer is not
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, March 10, 2021: Mask, vaccine optional: Surviving cancer is not

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mask, vaccine optional:

Surviving cancer is not

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent Times-Dispatch sports story told of a promising 17-year-old athlete stricken with cancer. He received many doses of chemotherapy and has a small chance of survival if he has 20% of his body removed. He faces hard,  no-win choices. He opted to forgo surgery and enjoy his remaining days with those he loves — a true champion. Our options to wear a mask and get a vaccine are easy choices that save our lives — be thankful for the opportunity.

Carol Martin.

Henrico.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News