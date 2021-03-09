Letter to the Editor, March 10, 2021: Privatized schools give control to parents

Privatized schools give

control to parents

With all of the discussion about opening schools and the teacher unions, perhaps it is time to privatize the public school system. This would give the parents the power to decide issues about their children's education. It would work as follows: Localities would continue to collect taxes for education but instead of giving those monies to a school board, the money would go to parents in the form of a voucher. Thus giving parents the ultimate control of their children's education with schools competing for the vouchers.