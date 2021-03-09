Letter to the Editor, March 10, 2021: Upping minimum wage might have down side?

Upping minimum wage

might have downside?

Something I yet have not heard or seen addressed regarding the issue of raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour: If I have worked for a company for 10 years and still make only $10 per hour, is my salary going to be increased to compensate? If not, then those of us in that situation would be treated unfairly. There is no way a new, probably inexperienced hire should receive several dollars per hour more than the employees who have worked for years. Having to increase present employees’ wages along with a steep increase in minimum wage would place quite a burden on many employers. Because of this, it could lead to employers not hiring experienced workers and is likely to have some employers looking for any excuse to get rid of the long-term, higher-paid employees.