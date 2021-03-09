Letter to the Editor, March 10, 2021: Will's reasons against wage increase fall short

Will's reasons against

wage increase fall short

In this past Sunday's Times-Dispatch, George Will’s syndicated column purports to affirm good policymaking but simply is a ruse for attacking the minimum wage. As someone who has worked on the minimum wage for decades, I think Will offered many of the same old arguments and a few new ones. Same old arguments: We can’t raise the minimum wage because it will hurt jobs overall — young workers, rural and low-wage areas, and working families if child care costs increase. Although there is modest job-loss when wages quickly are raised, every such increase in the U.S. has been phased in and the huge impact on raising wages for millions results in dramatic decreases in overall poverty rates. Although increases more profoundly have impact on low-income and rural communities rather than on higher-wage and urban areas, businesses prefer standardized baselines and find multiregion wage rates — as will be studied in Virginia — difficult to administer. Child care is a crisis for the nation, but not justification for opposing the increase. Will's new arguments were novel. He claims it is “dubious morality” to forbid people from working for less than the government deems proper. No, the society sets standards for how employers should treat and pay workers. This is not about individual workers’ rights. Will claims he is worried about restaurants hurt by the pandemic. Restaurants always have argued against minimum wage increases. This is just a new twist on an old argument. The most creative argument was that those who lose their jobs might be people doing “criminal offending.” He says that job losses due to the wage increase would lead to additional property crimes. Wow, quite an argument against it. Will’s article is a forerunner of the arguments we will hear against this issue. The old arguments are stale. The new arguments, albeit creative, do not work either. Virginia is committed to raising the minimum wage. We should support it nationally as well.