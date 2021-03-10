Letter to the Editor, March 11, 2021: Catholic schools lauded for in-person learning

Catholic schools lauded
for in-person learning
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I write to express my heartfelt gratitude to Catholic schools for being beacons of hope by providing a continuous in-person learning option to millions of students nationwide since August.
Catholic school teachers and administrators have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the academic, physical, emotional and spiritual growth of Catholic and non-Catholic students, despite making significantly less in salary and benefits than their public school counterparts. They truly have lived the motto of “Faith. Excellence. Service.” (Guiding principles of Catholic schools.) Any unbiased observer must admit that the school year has been a resounding success for Catholic schools.
In contrast, most public schools have refused to offer in-person learning. Some achievement gaps might never fully be overcome, particularly for poor students. The American Academy of Pediatrics followed the science and called for offering in-person schooling on June 29, 2020. It warned that failing to do so would lead to stunted development and increased “child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression and suicidal ideation.”
This is why Catholic schools implemented simple, common-sense and affordable protocols and offered a safe in-person option (e.g., temperature checks, hand-washing, cleaning, open windows, 3-foot spacing and minimizing the movement of students). None of these required expensive school upgrades and all of these could have and should have been implemented by public schools since August.
Catholic schools did so despite the fact that their per-student tuition is a fraction of the annual per-student, tax-payer funding that Richmond and Henrico public schools receive. One must ask why public school teacher unions and administrators have refused to allow parents to choose and how many more parents would have chosen Catholic schools if they had been allowed to divert a portion of the public schools’ taxpayer funding to do so through vouchers?
Stephen Pudner.
Ashland.