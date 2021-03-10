Letter to the Editor, March 11, 2021: Catholic schools lauded for in-person learning

Catholic schools lauded

for in-person learning

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I write to express my heartfelt gratitude to Catholic schools for being beacons of hope by providing a continuous in-person learning option to millions of students nationwide since August.

Catholic school teachers and administrators have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the academic, physical, emotional and spiritual growth of Catholic and non-Catholic students, despite making significantly less in salary and benefits than their public school counterparts. They truly have lived the motto of “Faith. Excellence. Service.” (Guiding principles of Catholic schools.) Any unbiased observer must admit that the school year has been a resounding success for Catholic schools.

In contrast, most public schools have refused to offer in-person learning. Some achievement gaps might never fully be overcome, particularly for poor students. The American Academy of Pediatrics followed the science and called for offering in-person schooling on June 29, 2020. It warned that failing to do so would lead to stunted development and increased “child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression and suicidal ideation.”