Letter to the Editor, March 11, 2021: Perhaps different lesson is revealed

Perhaps different

lesson is revealed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In Karen Owen’s Letter to the Editor on Tuesday, “Cancel culture overboard with political correctness,” she teaches us an even better lesson than she intended. Describing herself as a left-of-center person, she had no objections to the removal/cancellation of Confederate heroes or political icons such as Harry F. Byrd Sr. She lamented about a memorial fountain that carries a special meaning for her (and likely others) that might be removed and is in the crosshairs of the mobs at the University of Virginia.

This is the cautionary tale she gives us: The censors, the cancel culture believers and the erasers do a great job until they start on your icons, your heroes and your role models. It’s then you realize, “Who are these people to be telling me what I should think, and what I should prize and who I should revere?”

Hopefully this dawns on more people before the cancel culture leaders have too much power and their actions damage the American fabric.

Michael O’Neal.