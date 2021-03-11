Letter to the Editor, March 12, 2021: Contrasting methods of parties' policies

Contrasting methods

of party's policies

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a leader of the Virginia Young Democrats and a member of the Democratic Party of Virginia Central Committee, I voted to hold a primary to nominate our 2021 candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. It was an easy, unanimous vote that took less than two minutes. Why didn’t the Republicans do the same thing?

The Republican Party of Virginia’s proclamation to nominate its statewide candidates by an unhinged, out-of-touch convention is disgraceful and a message directly to voters that their voices don’t matter.

As our name suggests, we in the Democratic Party believe in democracy and the will of the people. We believe that because the governor will represent all Virginians, all Virginians should have a say in who will be their next governor. We firmly hold these convictions, and that has been reflected in our decision to nominate our candidates in a primary.

The Republicans, on the other hand, would rather party elitists choose their candidates in a smoke-filled room than leaves the decision to those who are present. Perhaps this is why the voters keep rejecting their candidates.